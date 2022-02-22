The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Kevin Carter Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) insider Kevin Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,072 ($14.58) per share, for a total transaction of £21,440 ($29,158.17).

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,042 ($14.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £778.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,038 ($14.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,378 ($18.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,159.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,228.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

