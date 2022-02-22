NovoCure (NVCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

