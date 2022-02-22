Dell Technologies (DELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DELL opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

