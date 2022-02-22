Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

