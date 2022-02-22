International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
THM opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
About International Tower Hill Mines
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.