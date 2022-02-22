International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

THM opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

