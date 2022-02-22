Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $99.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

