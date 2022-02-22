TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Down 1.5%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.11 and last traded at $102.28. 101,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 220,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
