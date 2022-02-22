Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 8,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

