Aphria (TSE:APH) Trading Down 3.5%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APH) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$15.15. 12,851,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 6,580,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.15.
Aphria Company Profile (TSE:APH)
