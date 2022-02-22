Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 4.8% Higher

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
