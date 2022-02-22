Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 4.8% Higher

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

