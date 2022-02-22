Validity Hits Market Cap of $13.68 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Validity has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $220,874.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00008233 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00376351 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,515,244 coins and its circulating supply is 4,511,955 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.