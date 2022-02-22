Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.44 or 0.06823382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,692.41 or 0.99610979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.