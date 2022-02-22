Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.500 EPS.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.35. 134,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.