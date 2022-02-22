First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.89 and last traded at $69.21. Approximately 66,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 120,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,221,000 after buying an additional 430,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,727,000 after buying an additional 170,506 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $11,291,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $8,876,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,385,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.