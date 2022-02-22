Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 0.7%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 56,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 236,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$278.01 million and a PE ratio of -104.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.