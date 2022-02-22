Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Up 0.4%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.
Seneca Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seneca Financial (SNNF)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.