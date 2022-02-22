Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Down 1.3%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.43 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 149 ($2.03). Approximately 46,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 356,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($2.05).
The firm has a market capitalization of £182.42 million and a PE ratio of 74.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96.
Medica Group Company Profile (LON:MGP)
Read More
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.