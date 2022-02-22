NEAR Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $543.44 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.34 billion and $543.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.36 or 0.00022795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00185300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00400670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,887,279 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

