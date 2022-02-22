SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $248,453.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $248,453.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,683.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00764095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00218072 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

