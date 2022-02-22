PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.65. 28,157,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $103.03 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.