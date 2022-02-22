Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) vs. Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Head to Head Contrast

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -82.9, indicating that its share price is 8,390% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comstock Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -13.06% 34.73% 6.83% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 0.93 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -5.45 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbine Valley Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Columbine Valley Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Columbine Valley Resources Company Profile

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. operates as an energy company. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas properties predominately in the central and western United States. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.