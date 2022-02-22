Ethereum Gold (ETG) Achieves Market Cap of $220,143.86

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $220,143.86 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00036051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00107529 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

