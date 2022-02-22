Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 4.5%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

About Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

