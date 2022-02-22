Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as €0.23 ($0.26) and last traded at €0.23 ($0.26). Approximately 13,237,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.24 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $960.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

