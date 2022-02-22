Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Shares Down 0.1%

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 62,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.24. The stock has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.74.
About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.