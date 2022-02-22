Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Down 2.9%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 6,007,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average session volume of 957,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The company has a market cap of £15.00 million and a PE ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.99.

In other news, insider Andrea Cattaneo bought 39,029,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £3,122,378.24 ($4,246,400.44).

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

