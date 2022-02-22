Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $662 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.69 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.46. 1,273,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,450. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tenable by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 186,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tenable by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

