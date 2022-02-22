Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy."

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

HLX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 509,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

