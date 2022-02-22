CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.440-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

CSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. 174,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

