Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.59.

EQR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.36. 3,433,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,286. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,263,000 after acquiring an additional 180,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

