Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.
Shares of Unisys stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33. Unisys has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45.
In other news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Unisys
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
