Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

Shares of Unisys stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33. Unisys has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Unisys by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unisys by 48.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Unisys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.