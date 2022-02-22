Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$247 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.670 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.64. 2,032,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.