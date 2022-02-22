Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. 1,574,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,147. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.05.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

