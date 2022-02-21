LocalCoinSwap Trading 37.5% Lower This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $534,807.08 and approximately $2,849.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00283510 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005202 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000763 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.66 or 0.01240978 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000092 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

