Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.
NYSE:WMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.62. 9,173,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,453. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
