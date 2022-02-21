Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.62. 9,173,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,453. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,137,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 92,025 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 131,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

