First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $881.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $771.82. The stock had a trading volume of 76,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,012. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $727.48 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $825.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 61.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

