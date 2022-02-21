Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNFT. HC Wainwright upgraded Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Genfit to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

GNFT traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genfit by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 74,068 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genfit during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

