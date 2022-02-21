First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $881.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $991.20.

FCNCA traded up $5.80 on Monday, hitting $771.82. 76,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $825.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $727.48 and a 12-month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 61.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011 over the last ninety days. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

