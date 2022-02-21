Trumpcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $867.00 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

