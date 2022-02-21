Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $314.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,421.88 or 0.99661719 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 751,509,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.