Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.08 billion-$8.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.79. 1,331,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,379. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

