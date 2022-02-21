Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.08 billion-$8.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.
Shares of FBHS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.79. 1,331,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,379. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74.
Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.
In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
About Fortune Brands Home & Security
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.