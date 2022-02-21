StockNews.com Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Strong-Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. increased their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 252,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $56,653,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,305,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

