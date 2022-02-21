Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

