Curate 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00004567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00036640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00107865 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,341,397 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

