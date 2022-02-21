e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $372 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.

ELF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,709. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 121,148 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

