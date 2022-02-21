e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $372 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.
ELF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,709. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 2.02.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 121,148 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
