Southern (NYSE:SO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.77. 9,113,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,930. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.