Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

BCPC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.01. 139,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,765. Balchem has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $13,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,124 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

