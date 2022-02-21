ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.63. 83,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ScanSource by 227.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.