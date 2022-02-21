StockNews.com Upgrades InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to “Strong-Buy”

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.77. 182,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,779. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

