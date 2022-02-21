Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.28. 371,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.81. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.